Ma Long, Xu Xin win men's doubles as Kuai Man claims two titles

(ECNS) -- Ma Long and Xu Xin won the men’s doubles title, while Kuai Man claimed two championships as the doubles competition at China’s 2026 National Table Tennis Championships concluded Sunday night in Changsha, Hunan Province.

Ma and Xu, teaming up for the first time since 2020, routed Huang and Xiang 3 0 to regain the title they last won together that year. Ma denied rumors that his appearance was prompted by a national team call-up, saying he wanted to compete and his children wanted to watch him play.

Ma Long (right) and Xu Xin celebrate their victory after the men's doubles match during China’s 2026 National Table Tennis Championships held in Changsha, Hunan Province, July 19, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

Lin Shidong and Kuai edged Yuan Licen and Wang Yidi 3-2 in the mixed doubles final, regaining the title they won in 2023. Yuan and Wang had upset top seeds Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha 3-2 in the semifinals.

Kuai then partnered Qin Yuxuan to sweep Wang Xiaonan and Li Yihui 3-0 in the women’s doubles final, securing her second title of the night and the pair’s first national women’s doubles title.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhangdongfang)