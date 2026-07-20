Chinese brands shine at 2026 FIFA World Cup

(ECNS) -- Chinese brands have evolved from being “visible” to “indispensable” at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico, showcasing China’s manufacturing transformation.

Official tech partner Lenovo launched AI-powered “referee view” with lightweight cameras, delivering immersive first-person broadcasts. Lenovo’s CIO Hu Guanzhong noted the tech adapted F1-proven equipment to handle the tournament’s rigorous conditions.

Hisense, exclusive display partner for VAR, provided RGB-Mini LED screens for matches. During the June 12 opening game, its screens supported a VAR red card decision. Hisense Chairman Jia Shaoqian said the company’s RGB color-control tech, a year ahead of overseas rivals, solved industry-wide light-color coordination issues.

A merchant in Yiwu displays various FIFA World Cup 2026 commemorative footballs, June 6, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Off the field, Yiwu made nearly 70% of World Cup merchandise. Zhejiang Yinzuo Luggage secured exclusive China authorization for tournament bags, while Zhejiang Jianxin Jiaren supplied recycled polyester yarn for jerseys of 12 teams including Brazil and France.

Wang Yuxiong, director of Central University of Finance and Economics’ China Center for Sport Industry Development Research, said Chinese sponsors shifted from brand exposure to embedding tech in operations, marking a qualitative upgrade of China’s manufacturing.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)