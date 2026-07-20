China unveils three-year plan to strengthen rainfall and flood forecasting system

(ECNS) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources has released a three-year action plan for 2026-2028 to accelerate the development of a modern system for rainfall and flood monitoring, forecasting and early warning, while advancing the modernization of hydrological services.

The plan focuses on five key areas: improving the national hydrological monitoring network, expanding the application of a three-tier rainfall and flood monitoring and forecasting system, strengthening water resource monitoring and assessment, promoting technological innovation in hydrology, and enhancing sector management.

Riders drive through the rain. (File photo/China News Service)

By 2028, the coordinated operation of the three-tier system will be applied across major river basins requiring flood control.

The system integrates satellite and radar monitoring of rainfall, ground-based rain gauges, and hydrological stations that measure river water levels and flows. By combining data from the three layers, it aims to improve flood forecasting accuracy and provide earlier warnings to better protect lives and property.

(By Kira)