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China finishes sixth at FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup

2026-07-20 11:13:32Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China finished sixth at the 2026 FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup after a 76-61 loss to New Zealand in the fifth-place playoff in Brno, Czech Republic, on Sunday, according to the Chinese Basketball Association.

The result marked China's best finish in the tournament since placing fourth in 2016.

(Photo: Weibo account of Chinese Basketball Association)
Chinese team. (Photo: official Weibo account of the Chinese Basketball Association)

After two consecutive hard-fought games against Canada and Slovenia, China got off to a slow start and trailed 12-7 after the first quarter.

New Zealand gradually extended its lead and took a 34-21 advantage into halftime.

New Zealand stretched its lead to 20 points in the third quarter before China responded with an 8-0 run to cut the deficit.

However, New Zealand answered with consecutive baskets after a timeout and carried a 19-point lead into the final quarter.

Four Chinese players scored in double figures, with Sun Hanyun leading the team with 14 points. New Zealand's Ainley finished with a game-high 20 points.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)

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