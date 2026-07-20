China finishes sixth at FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup

(ECNS) -- China finished sixth at the 2026 FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup after a 76-61 loss to New Zealand in the fifth-place playoff in Brno, Czech Republic, on Sunday, according to the Chinese Basketball Association.

The result marked China's best finish in the tournament since placing fourth in 2016.

Chinese team. (Photo: official Weibo account of the Chinese Basketball Association)

After two consecutive hard-fought games against Canada and Slovenia, China got off to a slow start and trailed 12-7 after the first quarter.

New Zealand gradually extended its lead and took a 34-21 advantage into halftime.

New Zealand stretched its lead to 20 points in the third quarter before China responded with an 8-0 run to cut the deficit.

However, New Zealand answered with consecutive baskets after a timeout and carried a 19-point lead into the final quarter.

Four Chinese players scored in double figures, with Sun Hanyun leading the team with 14 points. New Zealand's Ainley finished with a game-high 20 points.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)