China claims one gold, one silver at Japan Open 2026

(ECNS)— The DAIHATSU Japan Open 2026 concluded in Tokyo on Sunday, with China’s badminton team claiming one gold and one silver, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping won the mixed doubles title, while Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian finished runners-up in the women’s doubles.

Feng Yanzhe (L) and Huang Dongping pose for a photo after winning the mixed doubles title at the DAIHATSU Japan Open, July 19, 2026, (Xinhua photo)

In the mixed doubles final, top seeds Feng and Huang took the opening game 21-14 before losing the second 14-21. The Chinese pair regained control in the deciding game and defeated the Hong Kong pair Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 21-15 to claim the title.

After the match, Huang said the experienced Hong Kong pair had posed significant challenges with their frequent changes of pace and quick on-court adjustments.

The women’s doubles final also went the full distance, lasting one hour and 38 minutes.

Jia and Zhang took the opening game 21-14 before South Korea’s Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Hee Yong leveled the match by winning the second 21-15.

In the deciding game, the two pairs battled from 20-all to 29-all before the Chinese duo narrowly fell 29-30.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)