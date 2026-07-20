Chinese medical team expands TCM nursing support in Sierra Leone

(ECNS) -- The 27th batch of the Chinese Medical Team to Sierra Leone has launched a hybrid Traditional Chinese Medicine(TCM) nursing training programme in Freetown to strengthen local healthcare capacity.

More than 40 nurses attended the inaugural session at the Telemedicine Center of the Sierra Leone-China Friendship Hospital on Saturday. Organized under the China-Sierra Leone Nursing Training Center, the programme combines remote lectures by medical experts in China’s Hunan Province with on-site demonstrations by members of the Chinese medical team.

The training follows a four-dimensional model featuring theoretical instruction, practical simulations, question-and-answer sessions and live clinical rounds. To help address Sierra Leone’s growing burden of chronic neck, shoulder and joint pain, a Chinese medical expert demonstrated Fu’s Subcutaneous Needling, a modern acupuncture technique, in simplified English.

Zainab Bangura, a state registered nurse at the Sierra Leone-China Friendship Hospital, said the programme provided practical knowledge relevant to nurses’ daily work and helped address gaps in local pain management services.

The Chinese medical team said it will continue bilingual TCM workshops through the Telemedicine Center to support nursing capacity building and expand standardized pain management services across Sierra Leone.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)