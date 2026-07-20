WAIC 2026 showcases AI-powered rural revitalization initiatives

(ECNS) -- An AI-powered rural revitalization showcase was held during the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, highlighting China's latest advances in digital development across its countryside.

An AI and intangible cultural heritage (ICH) innovation lab, jointly established by Shanghai University of Engineering Science and TEMOINS, was unveiled at the event. The lab integrates university research capabilities with digital cultural and creative technologies to systematically develop and revitalize ICH resources across the country.

It aims to transform traditional culture into sustainable, income-generating digital creative industries.

Four joint ventures are established at the WAIC 2026 AI-powered rural revitalization event in Shanghai on July 17, marking a new phase for the Ant Rural Innovation initiative. (Photo: The organizer)

Six AI solutions covering the entire rural industry chain were released, addressing ecological farming, smart agricultural machinery, county-level e-commerce, inclusive finance, rural housing and international rural innovation. All solutions focus on implementation at the village level and increasing farmers' income.

Four joint ventures — Jiming Ant, Mengxiang Ant, Ant Xingjian and Yuhong Ant — were launched, marking a new phase of corporatization and scaled expansion for the Ant Rural Innovation initiative. The ventures focus on zero-carbon farming, AI-powered agricultural product marketing, smart machinery and rural housing maintenance.

Humanoid robot services, AI-powered rural inclusive finance and China-Africa international rural innovation cooperation models were also introduced, creating a comprehensive digital rural ecosystem that covers technology, industry, finance, trade, housing and cultural tourism.

(By Tang Yuxian)