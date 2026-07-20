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Hainan's duty-free shopping market gains momentum in summer

2026-07-20 10:10:26Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- South China's island province of Hainan has experienced a surge in offshore duty-free shopping during the summer, reflecting strong consumer activity at its duty-free retail outlets.

In the first six months of 2026, offshore duty-free sales in the province totaled 19.92 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 18.8% year on year, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

During the same period, shoppers purchased 15.966 million duty-free items, up 7.3% from a year earlier. The number of shoppers reached 2.793 million, representing year-on-year growth of 12.6%.

Customers shop for goods at Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex, January 18, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Customers shop for goods at Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex, January 18, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, capital of Hainan , has been among the locations attracting shoppers during the summer season.

Hainan has continued to develop offshore duty-free shopping as part of efforts to expand consumption and strengthen its position as an international tourism and consumption destination.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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