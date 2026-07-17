AI application store draws crowds in Shanghai

(ECNS) -- An AI application store at Shanghai’s Zhangjiang has become a popular destination during the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, attracting residents, tourists and foreign visitors.

The store displays AI products in open areas where visitors can try them and learn how the technology is being used in daily life.

A foreign visitor from Russia guided a robot dog through different movements, tried ice cream made by a robot and danced with the companion robot Wukong. Other foreign visitors tested AR smart glasses, headphones and other wearable devices while learning about their functions from staff.

Foreign tourists stop by the intelligent sensing experience zone to try on wearable devices, July 17, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Di Quan)

After trying several products, the visitors said they were impressed that AI could now take many forms, including serving as a kind of pet. They also noted that AI, once mainly seen in science fiction, will have become part of everyday life by 2026.

During the conference, the store is showcasing the newly launched MetAI BOX, as well as products from Loona, Ropet, Regus and Super Ball. The exhibits include smart services, commercial robots and intelligent tools.

Zhangjiang AI innovation town is serving as an important space connecting advanced AI technologies with everyday urban life.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)