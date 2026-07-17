China, Pakistan call for U.S.-Iran ceasefire, resumption of dialogue

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in east China's Shanghai, July 16, 2026.(Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

(ECNS) -- China and Pakistan called for an early ceasefire and the resumption of talks between the U.S. and Iran during a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday evening in Shanghai.

Both sides expressed concern over the worsening situation and called on all parties concerned to immediately cease hostilities, work to overcome difficulties, remove obstacles, resume contact and dialogue, and ultimately strive to reach a comprehensive peace agreement through negotiations.

Wang underscored that the first-phase Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached between the U.S. and Iran has not come easily,Xinhua News Agency reported. It is the fruit of negotiations between the two sides and would not have been possible without the concerted efforts of the international community, in particular Pakistan's indispensable role in coordination and mediation.

The core provisions of the MoU not only serve the fundamental and long-term interests of the parties concerned, but also meet the shared expectations of the international community, he said, adding that they should therefore be carefully cherished and safeguarded.

The foreign minister urged all parties to fulfill their commitments and abide by the provisions of the MoU.

China will, as always, support Pakistan's mediation efforts and continue to play a constructive role in its own way to promote the easing of the situation, Wang said.

Dar stated that Pakistan would continue to actively facilitate peace talks and promote dialogue between the U.S. and Iran.

(By Zhang Dongfang)