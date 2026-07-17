World mayors discuss biodiversity and greener cities in Xishuangbanna

(ECNS) -- Mayors and representatives from several countries, including China, Laos, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka, gathered Thursday in Jinghong, the capital of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, for the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue to discuss how biodiversity conservation can support greener urban development.

The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue takes place in Jinghong, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, on July 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiaxian)

Participants shared experiences in rainforest protection, urban renewal, cultural heritage preservation and community governance.

Xishuangbanna highlighted its efforts to incorporate nearly 300 species of tropical flowers and trees into urban green spaces while integrating local culture into city planning.

Representatives from Pakse in Laos, Cambodia’s Siem Reap Province and Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia in Sri Lanka described how their localities balance environmental protection with tourism and urban development. Discussions covered green city planning, heritage conservation, community-based tourism and the use of technology to protect biodiversity.

The Xishuangbanna Initiative is officially released at the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Xishuangbanna on July 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiaxian)

The Xishuangbanna Initiative was released at the event, outlining four priorities: ecological coexistence, joint industrial development, shared benefits and long-term cooperation.

Menghai and Mengla counties in Xishuangbanna also signed friendship-city cooperation memorandums with Muang Long District in Laos’ Luang Namtha Province and Houayxay District in Bokeo Province, respectively.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)