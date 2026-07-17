9 rescued after landslide hits SW China's Chongqing

(ECNS) -- A total of 9 people have been rescued from a landslide that hit Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County in southwest China’s Chongqing on Friday, CCTV News reported.

The landslide struck Hanjia Subdistrict in Pengshui on the morning, toppling multiple residential buildings below.

Community grid workers detected sporadic falling rocks and issued an emergency alert, prompting local authorities to evacuate over 60 residents. The landslide occurred amid evacuation, leaving some people trapped.

Rescuers carry out rescue operations after a landslide hit Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County in southwest China’s Chongqing, July 17, 2026. (Photo provided to China News Service)

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management has activated a Level II national emergency response for geological disasters, dispatching a working group and 100 professional rescuers to the site. Another 206 firefighters and 49 vehicles have also arrived there to carry out rescue operation.

A total of 8,000 relief supplies including tents, folding beds and emergency kits have been allocated for rescue and resident relocation .

Rescue operations are still underway.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)