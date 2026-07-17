Well-preserved tomb from Sixteen Kingdoms period discovered in Xi'an

(ECNS) -- A well-preserved tomb from the Sixteen Kingdoms period (304–439) has been discovered at the Changlepo West Cemetery in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology on Thursday.

A pottery figurine of a rider wearing a Hehuan hat. (Photo: Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology)

The tomb, a single-chamber earthen structure with a ramp passage, yielded 60 well-preserved artifacts despite having been disturbed. The items are mainly pottery figurines, including human figures, riding equipment and domestic animals. Based on existing chronological studies, the tomb likely dates from the late Former Qin (351–394) to the early Later Qin (384–417) period.

A pottery stove. (Photo: Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology)

The figurines include riders wearing Hehuan hats, military officers on horseback, and musicians playing drums and horns. Female seated musicians are also among the finds, along with saddles and riding gear featuring well-preserved paint and decorative details. Complete sets of domestic animal figurines, kitchen utensils and burial objects were also found.

Pottery figurines of seated female musicians. (Photo: Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology)

"Previously, tombs from the Sixteen Kingdoms period in the Guanzhong region were mainly found at the Shiyuan Plateau northwest of Chang'an," said Wang Xinhan, an assistant researcher at the academy. "This discovery provides new material on the distribution of such tombs to the east of the city."

(By Tang Yuxian)