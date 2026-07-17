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China to launch third national survey of people with disabilities in 2027

2026-07-17 16:10:13Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China will launch its third national sample survey of people with disabilities in September 2027 to obtain more accurate data for policymaking and public services, officials announced on Thursday.

The survey is expected to cover about 2.8 million people, equivalent to two out of every 1,000 people, according to Cheng Kai, chairman of the China Disabled Persons' Federation and head of the survey's leading group.

The survey aims to provide updated data on a population currently estimated at 85 million people with disabilities in China.

(By Kira)

 
 

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