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China unveils international AI ethics governance action plan at Shanghai conference

2026-07-17 16:08:57Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- An international AI ethics governance action plan was unveiled at the 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on Friday.

The action plan, jointly guided by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and other relevant authorities, is positioned as a major public good that China is providing to the international community.

It focuses on five key areas, which are ethical governance throughout the AI lifecycle, classified and tiered risk prevention and control, the development of agile governance mechanisms, the cultivation of a collaborative industry-chain ecosystem, and the creation of a supportive social environment, calling on countries to take active steps based on their own circumstances while strengthening policy coordination and practical cooperation under the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.

The action plan also aims to integrate science and technology ethics education into the national education system, effectively protecting the rights and interests of vulnerable groups such as women, children, the elderly and the disabled.

The MIIT said it will work with relevant international organizations to continue promoting the implementation of the action plan in the next phase.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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