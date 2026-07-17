Anhui Leads China in auto exports in first half of 2026

(ECNS) -- East China's Anhui Province ranked first in the country in both the volume and value of vehicle exports in the first half of 2026, shipping 1.006 million vehicles worth 104.36 billion yuan ($14.6 billion), local customs authorities said Friday.

The province's total foreign trade hit a record 616.96 billion yuan ($86 billion) during the period, according to Hefei Customs. Imports and exports peaked in June at 116.92 billion yuan, the highest monthly total on record.

A motorist refuels a vehicle at a gas station in Hefei, Anhui Province. (Photo/China News Service)

High-tech and high-value-added products continued to drive the province's trade growth. Exports of high-tech products surged 78.3% year on year to 126.43 billion yuan, while exports of China's electric vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products totaled 79.37 billion yuan in the first half of the year.

(By Kira)