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Suzhou adjusts delivery times to encourage safer riding

2026-07-17 15:59:41Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province has become the first city in China to count red-light waiting time as part of food delivery riders' delivery schedules, easing pressure to rush through traffic.

Under the new policy, time spent waiting at traffic lights will be excluded from delivery calculations, and delivery deadlines will be extended automatically.

A food delivery rider delivers an order to a customer in the rain. (Photo/China News Service)
A food delivery rider delivers an order to a customer in the rain. (Photo/China News Service)

The measure aims to reduce risky behaviors such as speeding, running red lights and riding against traffic by ensuring riders are not penalized for obeying traffic rules.

(By Kira)

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