Intangible heritage co-creation exhibition opens in Ningxia

(ECNS) -- The "Mountain and Sea Craftsmanship - Intangible Heritage Co-Creation Exhibition" opened at the Ningxia Art Museum in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Thursday.

Residents visit the intangible heritage co-creation exhibition in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 16. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)

The exhibition, co-hosted by the culture and tourism departments of Ningxia and Fujian provinces, showcases the cultural achievements of the 30-year partnership between the two regions through the theme "Harmony of Mountain and Sea."

The exhibition brings together over 100 selected pieces from more than 300 submissions, featuring traditional carving, textile weaving, folk crafts and original cultural creations.

A free immersive experience area runs from Thursday to Saturday, featuring live demonstrations, hands-on workshops and cultural lectures. Visitors can try their hand at carving, paper-cutting and painting under the guidance of inheritors of intangible cultural heritage.

The exhibition also launches over 100 co-created cultural products, including souvenirs, accessories and art items.

The two regions plan to continue deepening cultural cooperation and explore new models for preserving and passing on intangible heritage.

(By Tang Yuxian)