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China foreign exchange regulator expects foreign investment inflows to continue improving

2026-07-17 14:01:21Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Foreign investment into China is expected to continue its positive trend in the future, supported by industrial upgrading, institutional opening-up and the resilience of the yuan, a spokesperson for the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

Zhao Yuchao, spokesperson for the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), told a press conference that three key factors underpin the positive outlook.

China's industrial optimization and technological innovation will keep generating new investment opportunities, offering foreign investors a more stable business environment, Zhao said.

He noted that China is steadily expanding institutional opening-up, improving the service guarantee system for foreign investment, and optimizing cross-border connectivity mechanisms in the financial sector, which will create a more favourable policy environment for foreign capital.

Amid a complex and volatile global landscape, China's growing economic resilience and the stability of the renminbi exchange rate will provide global investors with more options for portfolio diversification, the spokesperson added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)
(By Zhang Dongfang)

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