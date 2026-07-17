China foreign exchange regulator expects foreign investment inflows to continue improving

(ECNS) -- Foreign investment into China is expected to continue its positive trend in the future, supported by industrial upgrading, institutional opening-up and the resilience of the yuan, a spokesperson for the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

Zhao Yuchao, spokesperson for the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), told a press conference that three key factors underpin the positive outlook.

China's industrial optimization and technological innovation will keep generating new investment opportunities, offering foreign investors a more stable business environment, Zhao said.

He noted that China is steadily expanding institutional opening-up, improving the service guarantee system for foreign investment, and optimizing cross-border connectivity mechanisms in the financial sector, which will create a more favourable policy environment for foreign capital.

Amid a complex and volatile global landscape, China's growing economic resilience and the stability of the renminbi exchange rate will provide global investors with more options for portfolio diversification, the spokesperson added.