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Foreign investment increases $160 bln in Jan-May: regulator

2026-07-17 11:04:21Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Foreign investment into China across all categories recorded a net increase of about $160 billion in the first five months of 2026, significantly outperforming the same period last year, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

Zhao Yuchao, spokesperson for the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), told a press conference that the figure covers foreign direct investment, portfolio investment, as well as overseas deposits and loans.

Foreign investment in China has shown an overall upward trend this year, with the outlook likely to continue to strengthen, the spokesperson said.

Within the direct investment category, equity investments by foreign businesses in China registered a net increase of more than $50 billion during the January-May period, Zhao added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)
(By Zhang Dongfang)

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