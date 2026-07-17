Global mayors gather in southwest China to promote sustainable urban development

(ECNS) -- City leaders from around the world met in Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, from Tuesday to Thursday for the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue, where they discussed sustainable urban development and called for closer international cooperation on balancing economic growth with ecological conservation.

During the event, delegates visited local rainforests, museums and rural communities to learn about Xishuangbanna's practices in biodiversity conservation, cultural heritage protection and rural revitalization.

2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province.(Screenshot/China News Service)

The dialogue concluded with the release of the Xishuangbanna Initiative, which outlines a shared vision for greener, more inclusive and better-connected urban development.

The initiative calls for greater efforts to protect rainforests, rivers and biodiversity, while promoting green and low-carbon industries and exploring sustainable approaches to unlocking the value of ecological resources.

(By Kira)