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China approves art therapy as new undergraduate major

2026-07-17 10:32:36Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's Ministry of Education has approved art therapy as a new undergraduate major, reflecting the country's growing emphasis on mental health care and support for vulnerable groups.

The approval, issued on April 28, marks the first time that art therapy has been established as a standardized undergraduate degree program on the Chinese mainland, elevating it from an interdisciplinary or elective field of study.

The move comes amid rising public and institutional awareness of mental health issues and increasing recognition of the role art therapy can play in psychological treatment, rehabilitation and social care.

(By Kira)

 
 

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