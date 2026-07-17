China to digitize departure tax refund services for overseas visitors

(ECNS) -- China's State Taxation Administration has unveiled new measures to streamline departure tax refund services for overseas visitors by expanding digital processing and improving convenience.

Under the new rules, which will take effect on Sept. 1, eligible tax refund stores will be able to upload overseas visitors' valid identification documents when processing refund-upon-purchase applications. This will allow tax refund agencies at the place of purchase to review the required documents online.

Baiyun Airport in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province. (Photo/China News Service)

At departure points, refund agencies will verify travelers' identity information electronically and process tax refunds in accordance with existing regulations, making the refund process faster and more efficient for international visitors.

(By Kira)