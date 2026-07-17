(W.E. Talk) China has wisdom and foresight and its cooperation with ASEAN 'nearly Perfect' : former Malaysian ambassador

By Xue Lingqiao, Feng Xiaoyan and Wu Xinru

(ECNS) -- "Bilateral goods trade total exceeded 1 trillion U.S. dollars for the first time,""The largest trading partner for each other for many consecutive years,""China has introduced visa facilitation measures for several ASEAN countries"...

2026 marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of China-ASEAN dialogue relations and the theme year of the 5th anniversary of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Along the way, bilateral cooperation has yielded fruitful results.

Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, president of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association and former Malaysian Ambassador to China, has spent nearly half of his career closely tied to China. Nowadays, he remains at the forefront of bilateral exchanges as the head of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association.

In recent years, global unilateralism and protectionism have risen, regional conflicts have occurred frequently, and external uncertainties have increased. How can China-ASEAN cooperation enhance mutual trust, cooperation, and industrial synergy at this new juncture to address global crises?

In this regard, Majid and Xu Liping, a senior researcher at the National Institute of International Strategyof the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, engaged in a discussion on the latest episode of W.E. Talk hosted by China News Network.