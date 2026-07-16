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China identifies 30 key science, technology challenges for future breakthroughs

2026-07-16 16:01:33Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) on Wednesday released a list of 30 major science and technology challenges for 2026, highlighting priority areas for future research and innovation, at the main forum of its 28th annual meeting in Beijing. 

The list comprises 10 frontier scientific questions, 10 engineering challenges and 10 industrial technology bottlenecks, covering fields including artificial intelligence, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and deep-sea and deep-space exploration.

Since launching the initiative in 2018, the CAST has solicited and released a total of 279 major science and technology questions and challenges.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

 

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