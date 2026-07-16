Guangzhou hosts 128 trade fairs in H1, draws 1.63 million overseas visitors

(ECNS) -- Guangzhou, a major economic hub in south China's Guangdong province, hosted 128 trade exhibitions in the first half of 2026, covering 5.78 million square meters and drawing 1.63 million overseas visitors, official data showed Wednesday.

Sixty-five of the exhibitions were tied to the city's modern industries, spanning over 5 million square meters. Representatives from sectors including medical devices, smart equipment and new energy storage held talks with organizers.

The 2026 Guangzhou exhibition-industry collaborative innovation event is held in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, July 15, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Wang Zhaoyun, chairman of Guangdong Hongwei International Exhibition Group, said a clean energy exhibition planned for September is expected to span 200,000 square meters with 4,500 exhibitors.

Local authorities said they would push for closer integration between exhibitions and industries. A coordination mechanism has also been set up to streamline policy support.

Guangzhou aims to build an ecosystem where each industry has its own dedicated exhibition, while continuing to attract top-tier international shows and develop local brands.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)