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Shenzhen fan maker ships up to 20,000 units a day as overseas demand rises

2026-07-16 18:13:58Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- An electronics manufacturer in Shenzhen’s Bao’an district is shipping up to 20,000 electric fans a day this summer as persistent heat drives overseas demand for cooling appliances.

The factory now loads more than 10 containers a day as it accelerates production to meet export orders.  

The company has also introduced a pay-as-you-go fan. Customers make an initial payment, then buy additional usage time in installments, receiving access codes that activate the fan for set periods. Once the full payment is complete, the fan belongs to the customer.

Shenzhen Customs has introduced measures including smart vehicle screening and direct loading of cleared cargo upon arrival at port, helping exporters shorten clearance and shipping times during the peak sales season.

(Photo: CCTV News)
(Photo: Screenshot from CCTV News)

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hognran)

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