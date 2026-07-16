Cross-Strait youth summer camp opens in Chengdu

(ECNS) -- The Sichuan-Chengdu sub-camp of the 23rd All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots (ACFTC) Youth Summer Camp for Taiwanese Compatriots opened in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Thursday, bringing young people from across the Taiwan Strait together for a weeklong cultural exchange.

The opening ceremony of the Sichuan-Chengdu sub-camp of the 23rd ACFTC Youth Summer Camp for Taiwanese Compatriots is held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, July 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

About 50 participants, including young Taiwanese campers, volunteers and guests, are taking part in the seven-day program.

Around 30 campers will visit cultural landmarks including the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, the Dujiangyan Irrigation System and the Sanxingdui Museum in Chengdu.

The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding is a world-renowned conservation center for giant pandas. The Dujiangyan Irrigation System, built more than 2,200 years ago, remains in use today and is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Sanxingdui Museum houses bronze artifacts from the ancient Shu civilization dating back more than 3,000 years.

Since its launch in 2004, the ACFTC Youth Summer Camp has attracted nearly 30,000 Taiwanese young people, becoming a flagship program for cross-strait youth exchange.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)