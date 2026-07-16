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Louis Vuitton challenges China IP regulator over trademark ruling

2026-07-16 17:37:39Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- French luxury giant Louis Vuitton Malletier, commonly known as Louis Vuitton, challenged a trademark administrative ruling by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) at a public hearing before the Beijing Intellectual Property Court on Thursday. 

Huang Minyao, a garment business operator from Shantou, Guangdong Province, participated as a third party. 

According to case filings, Huang had applied to register a trademark, which Louis Vuitton challenged before CNIPA.

After the agency declined to uphold the company’s claim, Louis Vuitton brought the case to court.

The court is examining whether CNIPA’s trademark ruling was lawful.

(File photo/BRTV News)
(File photo/BRTV News)

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran) 

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