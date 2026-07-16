Thursday Jul 16, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Flood-hit road reopens after 30-hour repair effort in south China's Guangxi

2026-07-16 16:44:31Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Continuous torrential rain brought by Typhoon Maysak has triggered historic flooding, landslides and mudslides across parts of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, causing severe damage to the local road network.

In response, Guangxi's authorities launched an emergency operation to repair flood-damaged roads.

The scene of the collapsed arch bridge. (Photo courtesy of the Highway Development Center from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
The scene of the collapsed arch bridge. (Photo courtesy of the Highway Development Center from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

After 30 hours of around-the-clock work, crews reopened the Zhenlong–Gulou Highway at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, restoring full traffic along the route and improving access to affected communities.

The 3.4-kilometer Zhenlong–Gulou road is the only road linking several villages to the outside world. A 100-meter arch bridge, a key part of the route, was completely washed away by floodwaters, leaving the villages isolated.

(By Kira)

 
 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]