Flood-hit road reopens after 30-hour repair effort in south China's Guangxi

(ECNS) -- Continuous torrential rain brought by Typhoon Maysak has triggered historic flooding, landslides and mudslides across parts of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, causing severe damage to the local road network.

In response, Guangxi's authorities launched an emergency operation to repair flood-damaged roads.

The scene of the collapsed arch bridge. (Photo courtesy of the Highway Development Center from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

After 30 hours of around-the-clock work, crews reopened the Zhenlong–Gulou Highway at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, restoring full traffic along the route and improving access to affected communities.

The 3.4-kilometer Zhenlong–Gulou road is the only road linking several villages to the outside world. A 100-meter arch bridge, a key part of the route, was completely washed away by floodwaters, leaving the villages isolated.

(By Kira)