China unveils new action plan to combat pollution in local water networks

(ECNS) -- China has unveiled a new action plan to combat water pollution in rivers, ponds and ditches, shifting its environmental protection efforts from major waterways to smaller water bodies that directly affect people's daily lives.

The plan aims to improve water quality in local water networks, strengthen pollution control at the source, and enhance the ecological environment in urban and rural communities.

A reservoir in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/China News Service)

Issued by six ministries, including the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the plan sets a 2030 target to essentially complete pollution inspections and remediation at provincial-level industrial parks, eliminate black and odorous water bodies in counties and townships, and curb the direct impact of livestock pollution on waters in key areas.

According to the release by the ministry's department of water ecology and environment, 91.4 percent of surface water sections nationwide reached Grade I–III quality in 2025, up 8 percentage points from the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25).

(By Kira)