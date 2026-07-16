Greater Bay Area Clinical Research Centre of CUHK launched in Guangzhou

(ECNS) -- The Greater Bay Area Clinical Trial Centre (Guangzhou Nansha) of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) was launched in the Nansha District of Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday.

The CUHK, the People's Government of Nansha District, and Guangzhou First People's Hospital signed an agreement to establish the clinical trial centre on the day to advance cross-boundary clinical research collaboration and medical innovation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The centre is expected to strengthen clinical research capabilities and healthcare quality across the region, and accelerate the development and adoption of innovative pharmaceuticals and medical technologies for the benefit of more patients, according to CUHK.

Its inaugural study will externally validate a CUHK-developed AI algorithm for the screening of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS) using portable, radiation-free 3D surface topography.

The technology enables automated, quantitative assessment of spinal deformities from back surface images, offering a safer and more accessible alternative to conventional X-ray screening. The team will validate the technology in real-world clinical settings in Nansha.

The initiative aims to deliver a scalable, cost-effective, radiation-free screening model to improve adolescent spinal health by supporting early detection and intervention, the CUHK said.

It will be an important platform to advance regional clinical research innovation, said Anthony Chan Tak-cheung, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of CUHK.

"We look forward to translating research into impact, contributing to the nation's high-quality development and safeguarding public health," Chan said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)