Chinese health authorities crack down on unapproved stem-cell marketing

(ECNS) - China's National Health Commission on Tuesday warned that stem-cell treatments must be carried out only by qualified medical institutions and that unauthorized providers are prohibited from offering related medical services.

Hu Qiangqiang, a spokesperson for the commission, said beauty salons, wellness centers, cell-technology companies and other non-medical organizations are not permitted to conduct stem-cell diagnosis or treatment activities.

The warning comes amid growing concern over businesses promoting so-called stem-cell "anti-aging injections," which claim stem-cell therapies can reverse aging, repair organs or cure chronic diseases.

Hu said that clinical research involving stem cells must be properly registered, and that clinical applications must receive regulatory approval under China's biomedical technology regulations.

Stem-cell products and related medical devices must also be registered, filed or approved by regulators before use, he said.

Authorities added that experimental stem-cell products and technologies still in the research phase may not be used clinically or sold to patients.

The commission urged the public to report suspected violations to health, market regulation, or public security authorities, or through the government's 12345 hotline.

(By Zhang Jiahao)