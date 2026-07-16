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Cargo throughput of China's national logistics hubs grows by 5.5% in 2025

2026-07-16 14:19:36Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing released the National Logistics Hub Innovative Development Report (2026) on Thursday, revealing that the average cargo throughput of China's national logistics hubs grew 5.5% year on year in 2025.

To date, the country has designated 181 national hubs, accounting for 79% of the planned total.

A stuff member monitors the operation of automated forklifts at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
A stuff member monitors the operation of automated forklifts at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, July 3, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

According to the report, nearly 80% of these hubs now have railway connections, including 97.2% of dry port hubs and 89.7% of seaport hubs. Additionally, 71.3% of the hubs have operated rail freight train services, with the number of freight trains operated by these hubs increasing by 7.4% year on year, and seaport hubs operated more than 2,700 shipping routes. This infrastructure supported a 10.1% increase in average commodity transactions at production-oriented and commercial-service hubs.

Technological and green development also accelerated, with over 90% of hubs deploying smart equipment, over 70% utilizing new-energy vehicles, and more than half adopting renewable energy. As China enters its 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), these national logistics hubs will focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and big data platforms, experts said.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

 

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