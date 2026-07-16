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China issues rules to address emotional dependency on AI companion bots

2026-07-16 14:55:45Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China on Wednesday introduced regulations aimed at curbing emotional dependency on AI-powered companion bots.

The rules require platforms to detect emotional distress, intervene in crises, limit excessive use, protect users’ personal data, and prevent the misuse of interaction information. They define AI companion services as those providing “sustained emotional interaction” through text, images, audio, or video, while excluding task-oriented applications such as customer service, work assistance, education, and scientific research.

Visitors interact with humanoid robots at the 2026 Shanghai International Embodied Intelligence Industry Expo on July 2, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Visitors interact with humanoid robots at the 2026 Shanghai International Embodied Intelligence Industry Expo on July 2, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

The regulations prohibit AI systems from encouraging addictive use. They require reminders after more than two hours of continuous use, pop-up interventions when signs of dependency appear, and mechanisms to respond to extreme emotional distress.

Providers must use data encryption and access controls, and may not share users’ interaction data with third parties without consent unless required by law. Users may also copy or delete their chat histories and other interaction records.

The rules were jointly formulated by the Cyberspace Administration of China and four other government bodies. Experts said they would encourage companies to develop healthier and more responsible human-AI interaction models.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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