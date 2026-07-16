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Sinopec achieves mass production of T1000-grade carbon fiber

2026-07-16 14:21:37Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) said it has achieved mass production of wet-process T1000-grade carbon fiber, marking a breakthrough in a material widely used in aerospace and other advanced manufacturing sectors.

The development was completed by Shanghai Petrochemical, the Sinopec Shanghai Research Institute of Petrochemical Technology and Shanghai Engineering Co., the company said.

Carbon fiber is valued for its high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance. Sinopec said its new 12K small-tow carbon fiber boasts a tensile strength exceeding 6.5 gigapascals and a tensile modulus above 300 gigapascals.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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