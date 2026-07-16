Cross-Strait youths gather in Zhejiang for football tournament

(ECNS) -- A cross-Strait youth football invitational tournament was held at a football park in Tongxiang, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province on Tuesday and Wednesday, attracting over 100 football players from both Taiwan region and Chinese mainland to participate in the event.

Young players gather on the sports field during the football invitational tournament. (Photo/Taiwan Affairs Office of Jiaxing Municipal People’s Government)

Gu Jianfu, coach of the youth football team from Nantou County, Taiwan, led a 30-member team to the tournament. He praised the local hospitality and the high quality of the football field. Player Chen Yiling said that the team would give their best to make friends and share the joy of football through the matches.

Beyond the matches, cultural exchanges were equally vibrant. During the event, the Taiwan delegation also visited the Tongxiang Museum and Puyuan Fashion Resort to experience the local culture and urban development.

A tournament official said that named “Tongxin” (meaning “unite as one”), the event takes football as a bond. It aims to enable cross-Strait players to compete, showcase their skills, deepen mutual understanding and strengthen the blood ties that connect them as one family.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)