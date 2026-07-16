Thursday Jul 16, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Cross-Strait youths gather in Zhejiang for football tournament

2026-07-16 14:31:08Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A cross-Strait youth football invitational tournament was held at a football park in Tongxiang, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province on Tuesday and Wednesday, attracting over 100 football players from both Taiwan region and Chinese mainland to participate in the event.

Young players gather on the sports field during the football invitational tournament. (Photo/Taiwan Affairs Office of Jiaxing Municipal People’s Government)
Young players gather on the sports field during the football invitational tournament. (Photo/Taiwan Affairs Office of Jiaxing Municipal People’s Government)

Gu Jianfu, coach of the youth football team from Nantou County, Taiwan, led a 30-member team to the tournament. He praised the local hospitality and the high quality of the football field. Player Chen Yiling said that the team would give their best to make friends and share the joy of football through the matches.

Beyond the matches, cultural exchanges were equally vibrant. During the event, the Taiwan delegation also visited the Tongxiang Museum and Puyuan Fashion Resort to experience the local culture and urban development.

A tournament official said that named “Tongxin” (meaning “unite as one”), the event takes football as a bond. It aims to enable cross-Strait players to compete, showcase their skills, deepen mutual understanding and strengthen the blood ties that connect them as one family.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]