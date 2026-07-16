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(W.E. Talk) Expert: Talks on the Code of Conduct in South China Sea should be led by China and ASEAN, without external interference

2026-07-16 11:06:51Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

 

Peace and stability in the South China Sea serve the interests of all parties and represent the greatest common denominator in China–ASEAN cooperation, noted Xu Liping, senior research fellow at the National Institute of International Strategy under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) in an exclusive interview with China News Network’s “W.E. Talk” program. 

Xu stressed that all sides should foster a friendly and consultative atmosphere, further implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and resist interference from third parties and extra-regional forces. He said progress on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea should be advanced through China-ASEAN dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, to jointly safeguard peace and stability. (Feng Xiaoyan)

 

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