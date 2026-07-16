How literature by China's ethnic groups is reaching global readers

(ECNS) -- Literature by China's ethnic groups is gaining a wider international readership, but the next challenge is to foster deeper cross-cultural understanding rather than simply expanding its overseas presence.

In an interview with China News Service, Ran Ran, president of the China Ethnic Minority Writers Association, said these works are rooted in local communities while exploring universal themes such as homeland, family, nature and the human experience. What distinguishes them, she said, is their emphasis on harmony among ethnic groups and the relationship between individual lives and the broader development of society.

The China Publications Zone at the 2026 Bangkok International Book Fair, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand, March 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yubo)

Ran noted that translation and international publishing have brought more works by writers from China's ethnic groups to overseas audiences in recent years. However, she said greater international recognition depends not on adapting stories to foreign expectations, but on preserving authentic local voices while highlighting emotions and experiences that resonate across cultures.

She also stressed the importance of high-quality translation, calling it a creative process that should faithfully convey both the cultural richness and literary value of the original works.

Looking ahead, Ran said literature by China's ethnic groups can contribute to global conversations on cultural diversity by telling authentic local stories that address universal human concerns, helping readers gain a richer understanding of China's diverse cultural traditions.