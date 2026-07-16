China launches first hydro-wind-solar integrated operation AI model

(ECNS) -- China launched its first integrated hydro-wind-solar intelligent operation AI model in Sichuan Province’s Yalong River basin on Thursday, according to the Yalong River Company of the State Development & Investment Corporation (SDIC).

Designed to optimize regional clean energy dispatch, this breakthrough technology aims to directly link climate, hydrological, and wind-solar resource forecasting with actual, real-time power grid operational decisions.

The Yalong River hydro-photovoltaic complementary project in Kela township of Yajiang County in southwest China's Sichuan Province.(Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)

Operating as a unified “smart brain” for mega-scale energy bases, the system dynamically displays real-time forecasts for hydrology, meteorology, wind power, and photovoltaic output.

It consolidates massive datasets from satellite remote sensing, ground weather stations, and field sensors to build an all-in-one forecasting framework across the generation, scheduling, maintenance, and trading chain, optimized specifically through training on complex highland conditions.

Chen Deliang, a climatologist and foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, explained that the model successfully extends river basin water inflow forecasting from fifteen days to sixty days. He added that the AI improves hourly forecasting accuracy for the first ten days by five percent and cuts meteorological prediction response times from hours to minutes, significantly boosting overall operational efficiency.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)