10 well-preserved Han Dynasty tombs found in Shaanxi

(ECNS) -- Archaeologists have uncovered 10 well-preserved tombs dating to the Han Dynasty (206 BC–AD 220) in Chang'an District, Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology announced Wednesday.

A newly discovered Han Dynasty tomb in Chang'an District, Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. (Photo: Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology)

The tombs, undisturbed by looters, yielded 130 artifacts including pottery, bronze and iron items, as well as a Liubo board — an ancient Chinese board game.

Archaeologists work at the excavation site in Chang'an District, Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. (Photo: Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology)

The burial sites feature three distinct structural types: vertical earthen shafts, sloped passageways and brick chambers. Based on tomb architecture and artifact assemblages, researchers dated the graves to the period spanning the late Western Han (206 BC–AD 25) through the late Eastern Han (AD 25–220).

Notable finds include glazed pottery wares, iron hooks and rings. One brick-chamber tomb displayed particularly elaborate masonry work.

Artifacts unearthed from the Han Dynasty tombs in Chang'an District, Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. (Photo: Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology)

Researchers said the findings offer new insights into burial practices, artifact evolution and cemetery layout in the region during the Han Dynasty.

(By Tang Yuxian)