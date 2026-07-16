6th Cross-Strait Youth Culture Month kicks off in Jiangsu

(ECNS) -- The 6th Cross-Strait Youth Culture Month, co-hosted by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, opened in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Wednesday.

A performance at the opening ceremony of the 6th Cross-Strait Youth Culture Month in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 15. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Themed "United in Heart, Power of Youth" and centered on "new expressions of traditional culture," the event serves as an interactive platform to promote exchanges, communication and integration among young people across the Taiwan Strait.

Running from mid-July to late September, the culture month will feature more than 40 major events and over 30 supporting activities across Jiangsu. These include cross-strait film and television development forums, cultural exchange events and the Cross-Strait Mei Lanfang Art and Culture Week.

More than 3,500 young people from Taiwan are expected to participate in the events.

(By Tang Yuxian)