11th China-Canada International Film Festival opens in Montreal

(ECNS) -- The 11th China-Canada International Film Festival opened in Montreal this week, bringing together filmmakers from China, Canada, and around the world to celebrate storytelling and cultural exchange.

The award winners take a group photo with Dai Yuming, Consul General of China in Montreal. (Photo/Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in Montreal)

Supported by the Canadian Film Bureau, the festival screened Chinese, Canadian, and international films at multiple local cinemas from July 10 to 14. The main series of activities will conclude on August 9, with 42 remaining screenings scheduled to take place at venues in Toronto and Los Angeles, according to the organizing committee.

The festival aims to provide a platform for young people to showcase their talents. Commenting on the event, Montreal media professional Sarah Melinda Boucher noted that the festival serves to link Chinese actors, film directors, animators, and artists with Canadian audiences, weaving a cultural tapestry together.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)