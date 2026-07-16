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China's top economic planner allocates $4 million for post-disaster recovery in typhoon-hit Jilin

2026-07-16 13:05:46Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has allocated 30 million yuan (about $4.42 million) from the central budget to support post-disaster recovery in Jilin Province, which was hit by heavy rainfall and flooding brought by Typhoon Bavi.

The National Commission for Disaster Prevention, Reduction and Relief activated a Level-IV national disaster relief emergency response for Jilin on Wednesday.

The funds will be mainly used for the emergency restoration of damaged infrastructure, including roads and water conservancy facilities, as well as public service facilities such as schools and hospitals.

(By Tang Yuxian)

 

 

 

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