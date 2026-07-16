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Hohhot launches direct air link to Lhasa

2026-07-16 13:32:08Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Hohhot in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region launches a new air route to Lhasa in Xizang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2026. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Hohhot in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region launches a new air route to Lhasa in Xizang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2026. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Hohhot in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region officially inaugurated a direct air route from Baita International Airport to Lhasa in Xizang Autonomous Region on Wednesday, with a stopover in central China's Zhengzhou City.

Lhasa had previously been the only provincial capital lacking a scheduled air connection to Hohhot.

The new air route is operated by Chengdu Airlines using an Airbus A319 aircraft, with a capacity of 140 passengers.

The service runs once daily. Flight EU2759 departs Hohhot at 10:40 a.m. Beijing Time, arriving in Lhasa at 5:15 p.m. The return flight, EU2760, leaves Lhasa at 4:00 p.m. and lands in Hohhot at 10:05 p.m.

The new air route is expected to significantly cut travel time and reduce costs for passengers.

(By Zahng Dongfang)

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