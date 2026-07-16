APEC digital week opens in Chengdu with focus on AI and data

(ECNS) -- A series of events for APEC Digital Week began on Thursday in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province in southwest China.

Running from July 16 to 29, the event is among the most important and comprehensive gatherings under the framework of APEC specialized ministerial meetings, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Wednesday.

The digital week features a range of activities, such as the APEC Digital and Artificial Intelligence Ministerial Meeting, which aims to promote cooperation in digital development and emerging technologies across the Asia-Pacific region.

(By Kira)