Taiwanese businesses tap opportunities in Qinghai, seal $30 million in deals

(ECNS) -- About 200 million yuan (about $29.55 million) of deals have been signed between Taiwanese businesses and Qinghai Province during the 27th Qinghai·China Investment and Trade Fair for Green Development held on Wednesday.

The deals cover a diverse range of sectors, including Taiwanese-funded chain commerce, cross-strait food processing, foreign trade service platforms, international health food R&D, and the development of plateau-characteristic agricultural and pastoral industrial parks.

Qinghai boasts world-class salt lake resources, abundant green electricity, and high-quality plateau agricultural and livestock products. Its green computing power industry is also taking shape rapidly, offering Taiwanese businesses a strategic gateway to expand into northwest China and tap into broader markets.

Ma Fuhong, an official from the commerce department of Qinghai, said the provincial government would guarantee land use, financing, energy consumption, and other key factors for the signed projects to provide better services for Taiwan businesses.

(By Zhang Dongfang)