Summer tourism boosts Harbin airport traffic to record high

(ECNS) -- Harbin Taiping International Airport in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province handled 82,290 passengers on Tuesday, setting a new single-day record during the summer travel season.

Aircraft take off and land orderly at Harbin Taiping International Airport. (Photo: Harbin Airport)

The surge came as Heilongjiang's summer tourism season got into full swing.

Domestic tourists from southern China have been flocking to the province to escape the heat, while student and family travelers from Harbin and surrounding areas have further pushed up passenger numbers.

On Monday and Tuesday, the airport handled 81,726 and 82,290 passengers respectively, with daily flights also rising to 515 and 520. Both figures broke the previous summer record of 77,000 passengers set in 2025.

The airport has adjusted resources based on demand and added 376 weekly flights in partnership with airlines, according to the airport.

(By Tang Yuxian)