International exhibitors gather in Zhejiang for CIIE roadshow

(ECNS) -- The ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) roadshow was held in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Wednesday, attracting over 20 international exhibitors and more than 200 local buyers.

Zhejiang buyers view jewelry products from international exhibitors at the ninth CIIE roadshow in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 15. (Photo: Huang Jiayun)

Argentine natural handmade fragrance brand Santa Madre will make its CIIE debut this year. A brand representative said the company, which recently entered the Chinese mainland market, hopes to expand its brand presence through the expo.

Dun & Bradstreet, a U.S.-based business intelligence provider and a six-time CIIE participant with 45 years of presence in the Chinese market, plans to launch AI-adapted solutions at this year's expo. Kang Kai, vice president of Dun & Bradstreet China and general manager of its emerging business division, said the solutions are particularly suited to Zhejiang's strong foreign trade and manufacturing sectors.

At the eighth CIIE, 14,000 companies and 47,000 buyers from Zhejiang took part in the expo. This year, local buyers have shown equally strong interest.

Yao Zhengzheng, board chairperson of Ningbo Bonded Zone Zhengzheng E-commerce Co., Ltd., said the company signed a $30 million procurement deal with Italian brand Kinky at last year's expo. By June this year, actual purchases had reached $37.85 million, surpassing the original target.

The company plans to increase its procurement this year, focusing on high-end food, agricultural products, home goods and affordable luxury items.

The ninth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

As of June 25, more than 1,000 companies from over 90 countries and regions have signed up to exhibit, showcasing new products, technologies and services from around the world.

(By Tang Yuxian)