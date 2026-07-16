36th Hong Kong Book Fair opens

(ECNS) -- The 36th Hong Kong Book Fair opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, featuring over 600 cultural activities across a seven-day run.

The 36th Hong Kong Book Fair, hosted by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, opens at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, July 15. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

This year's fair is themed "Reading Hong Kong: Cultural Heritage and the Joy of Travel."

The stand of Hong Kong Literature, a literary magazine first published in 1985, drew many visitors. The editor-in-chief of the magazine described the publication as a bridge connecting Hong Kong with the global Chinese literary world.

At the booth of China Tourism Monthly, visitors browsed a new travel book series. Its chief editor said the magazine covers not just food and leisure but also the changing landscapes and local cultures of different cities.

Several authors and publishers also launched new books during the fair.

(By Tang Yuxian)